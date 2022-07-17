Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 20,435 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 172,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,747,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,481,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 437,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

