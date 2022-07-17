Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 477,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,875,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

