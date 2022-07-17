Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,422 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 383.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMF opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

