Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $26.59 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

