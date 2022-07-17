Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,375,000 after acquiring an additional 206,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

