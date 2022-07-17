Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,711 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

