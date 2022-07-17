Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

