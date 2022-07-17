Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $215.02 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

