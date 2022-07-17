Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 961.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 706.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

