Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of OTIS opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

