Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $418.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.89 and a 200-day moving average of $474.89.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

