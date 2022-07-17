Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEM opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

