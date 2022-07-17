Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $146,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 572.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,521 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $24,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after acquiring an additional 571,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $10,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Steel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

NYSE X opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.16%.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.