Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,988,000 after purchasing an additional 110,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 320,163 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110,768 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

