Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of NIO by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NIO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,304,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIO by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 546,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nomura cut their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.