Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.