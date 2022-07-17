Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $254.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.57.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

