Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.12.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

