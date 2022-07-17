Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,687,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,972,000 after buying an additional 114,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after buying an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,986,000 after buying an additional 332,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,372,000 after buying an additional 414,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

