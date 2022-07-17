Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,852 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $74,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $78,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

