Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 19,538 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $23.58 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.