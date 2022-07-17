Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 219 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $307,506,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $300.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.08. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

