Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,844 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($135.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

