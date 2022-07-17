Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.