Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.