Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in AutoZone by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,215.03 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,054.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,019.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

