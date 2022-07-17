Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $240.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.