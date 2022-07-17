Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after buying an additional 2,902,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

