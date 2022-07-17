Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 831 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 52,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.19.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

