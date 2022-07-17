Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 906 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $51.68 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

