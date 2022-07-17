Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Price Performance

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

