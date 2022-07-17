Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,817,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -123.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

