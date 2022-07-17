KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Shares Up 0.4%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €82.50 ($82.50) and last traded at €82.50 ($82.50). 390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.20 ($82.20).

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

