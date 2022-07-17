Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 384.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 18.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $9,523,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $144.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

