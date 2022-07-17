Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 137,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 406,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Lantheus stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.56. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,510. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

