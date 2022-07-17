Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

LEA stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average is $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

