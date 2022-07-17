LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 915,803 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $32,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 138.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 13.6% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 327,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $520,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $12.91 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

