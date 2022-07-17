Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 543,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,837 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 34.17.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 19.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is 24.19. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

