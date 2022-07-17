Mark Joseph Nelson Sells 9,275 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,857 shares in the company, valued at $749,878.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Local Bounti Stock Down 10.7 %

Local Bounti stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Local Bounti Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Local Bounti by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Local Bounti by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

