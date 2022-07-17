Mark Joseph Nelson Sells 9,275 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,857 shares in the company, valued at $749,878.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Local Bounti Stock Down 10.7 %
Local Bounti stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Local Bounti Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.