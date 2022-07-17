Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,165 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,221. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

