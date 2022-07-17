MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $476,577,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 5.2 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $689.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $721.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $961.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,529.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

