MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,042 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 174,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.39 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

