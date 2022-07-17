Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.