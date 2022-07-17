MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 4.6 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.25.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

