Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.