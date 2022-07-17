Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.