Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 512,892 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 304,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MFG opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

