Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $99.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.5 %

MS opened at $78.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

