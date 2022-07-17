Morgan Stanley Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $126.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

