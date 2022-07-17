Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1,459.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,939,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 197,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 269,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Insider Activity

Murphy Oil Price Performance

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,793,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 2.60. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

